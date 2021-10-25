Weather Forecast For Cottonwood
COTTONWOOD, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, October 25
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while rain showers likely overnight
- High 59 °F, low 46 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Tuesday, October 26
Rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight
- High 56 °F, low 47 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Wednesday, October 27
Chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 65 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, October 28
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 73 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
