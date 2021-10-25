CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, PA

Fayetteville Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Fayetteville (PA) Weather Channel
Fayetteville (PA) Weather Channel
 7 days ago

FAYETTEVILLE, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B8ZFX_0cbpO9W300

  • Monday, October 25

    Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 7 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of light rain during the day; while chance of light rain then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 60 °F, low 49 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 63 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Partly sunny then slight chance of light rain during the day; while light rain likely overnight

    • High 61 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
Fayetteville (PA) Weather Channel

Wednesday sun alert in Fayetteville — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(FAYETTEVILLE, PA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Fayetteville. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
FAYETTEVILLE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fayetteville, PA
Fayetteville (PA) Weather Channel

Fayetteville (PA) Weather Channel

Fayetteville, PA
120
Followers
612
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy