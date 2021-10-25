Weather Forecast For Hayden
HAYDEN, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, October 25
Mostly sunny then slight chance of light rain during the day; while chance of light rain overnight
- High 53 °F, low 41 °F
- Breezy: 9 mph
Tuesday, October 26
Light Rain
- High 49 °F, low 40 °F
- Windy: 26 mph
Wednesday, October 27
Slight chance of light rain then partly sunny during the day; while chance of light rain overnight
- High 51 °F, low 39 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, October 28
Chance of light rain during the day; while chance of rain overnight
- High 54 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
