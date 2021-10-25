CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Take advantage of Monday sun in Aubrey

(AUBREY, TX) The forecast is calling for sun today in Aubrey. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Aubrey:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ILVC3_0cbpO5z900

  • Monday, October 25

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Partly sunny during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 64 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 55 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Thursday, October 28

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 50 °F
    • Windy: 40 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

