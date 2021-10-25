Florence Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
FLORENCE, MS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, October 25
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight
- High 84 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, October 26
Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 84 °F, low 66 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, October 27
Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight
- High 80 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Thursday, October 28
Patchy fog during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 84 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
