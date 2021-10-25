Florence Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

FLORENCE, MS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, October 25 Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight High 84 °F, low 65 °F Light wind



Tuesday, October 26 Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight High 84 °F, low 66 °F Light wind



Wednesday, October 27 Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight High 80 °F, low 66 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Thursday, October 28 Patchy fog during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight High 84 °F, low 59 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



