CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springtown, TX

Take advantage of Monday sun in Springtown

Springtown (TX) Weather Channel
Springtown (TX) Weather Channel
 7 days ago

(SPRINGTOWN, TX) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Springtown:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BZr4t_0cbpNy2i00

  • Monday, October 25

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Mostly sunny during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 63 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 54 °F
    • Windy: 35 mph

  • Thursday, October 28

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 50 °F
    • Windy: 40 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Springtown, TX
Springtown (TX) Weather Channel

Springtown (TX) Weather Channel

Springtown, TX
195
Followers
615
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy