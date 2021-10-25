CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bishopville, SC

Rainy Monday forecast — tackle it with these activities

Bishopville (SC) Weather Channel
Bishopville (SC) Weather Channel
 7 days ago

(BISHOPVILLE, SC) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Bishopville Monday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Bishopville:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AjyuM_0cbpNx9z00

  • Monday, October 25

    Slight chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 9 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 44 °F
    • 6 to 12 mph wind

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 70 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

