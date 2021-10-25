CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lavonia, GA

Weather Forecast For Lavonia

 7 days ago

LAVONIA, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NbZEo_0cbpNvOX00

  • Monday, October 25

    Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 49 °F
    • 6 to 12 mph wind

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 44 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Mostly sunny during the day; while rain showers likely overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight

    • High 61 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

