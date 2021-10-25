CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocklawaha, FL

Monday set for rain in Ocklawaha — 3 ways to make the most of it

Ocklawaha (FL) Weather Channel
 7 days ago

(OCKLAWAHA, FL) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Ocklawaha Monday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Ocklawaha:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20iqmY_0cbpNskM00

  • Monday, October 25

    Rain showers likely during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 9 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 81 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

