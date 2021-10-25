Smithfield Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
SMITHFIELD, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, October 25
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 76 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Tuesday, October 26
Chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 69 °F, low 52 °F
- Windy: 28 mph
Wednesday, October 27
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 68 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, October 28
Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight
- High 66 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
