Smithfield Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

 7 days ago

SMITHFIELD, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W8Z3A_0cbpNrrd00

  • Monday, October 25

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 9 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 52 °F
    • Windy: 28 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

