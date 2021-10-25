CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lucasville, OH

Lucasville Daily Weather Forecast

LUCASVILLE, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W8Z3A_0cbpNqyu00

  • Monday, October 25

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Mostly cloudy during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 56 °F, low 40 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 6 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 61 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Rain showers likely during the day; while rain showers overnight

    • High 63 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

