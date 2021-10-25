CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clio, MI

Monday rain in Clio: Ideas to make the most of it

 7 days ago

(CLIO, MI) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Clio Monday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Clio:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AjyuM_0cbpNp6B00

  • Monday, October 25

    Rain Showers

    • High 49 °F, low 42 °F
    • Windy: 29 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 50 °F, low 40 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 57 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight

    • High 60 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Clio, MI
