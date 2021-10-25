Monticello Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
MONTICELLO, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, October 25
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then cloudy overnight
- High 69 °F, low 46 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Tuesday, October 26
Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 57 °F, low 37 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Wednesday, October 27
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight
- High 63 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, October 28
Rain Showers
- High 62 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0