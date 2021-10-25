CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monticello, KY

Monticello Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

 7 days ago

MONTICELLO, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hj6hn_0cbpNnZx00

  • Monday, October 25

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then cloudy overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 46 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 57 °F, low 37 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 63 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Rain Showers

    • High 62 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

