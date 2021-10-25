4-Day Weather Forecast For Angier

ANGIER, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, October 25 Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 79 °F, low 55 °F Breezy: 7 mph



Tuesday, October 26 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 70 °F, low 44 °F Windy: 22 mph



Wednesday, October 27 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 71 °F, low 48 °F Light wind



Thursday, October 28 Rain showers likely during the day; while rain showers overnight High 69 °F, low 54 °F Light wind



