Angier, NC

4-Day Weather Forecast For Angier

 7 days ago

ANGIER, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hxS96_0cbpNloV00

  • Monday, October 25

    Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 44 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Rain showers likely during the day; while rain showers overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

