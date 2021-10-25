Trinity Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
TRINITY, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, October 25
Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 77 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Tuesday, October 26
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 66 °F, low 41 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Wednesday, October 27
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 68 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, October 28
Rain showers likely during the day; while rain showers overnight
- High 64 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
