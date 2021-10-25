Chadbourn Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

CHADBOURN, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, October 25 Chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight High 78 °F, low 59 °F Windy: 16 mph



Tuesday, October 26 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 73 °F, low 47 °F Windy: 21 mph



Wednesday, October 27 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 71 °F, low 50 °F Light wind



Thursday, October 28 Rain Showers Likely High 72 °F, low 58 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.