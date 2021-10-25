CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Grange, NC

A rainy Monday in La Grange — 3 ways to take advantage of it

 7 days ago

(LA GRANGE, NC) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over La Grange Monday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for La Grange:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w1I3f_0cbpNdkh00

  • Monday, October 25

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 76 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 9 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 47 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Partly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

