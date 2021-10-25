Video games still can’t quite nail Lovecraftian horror

While a great horror game can make your skin crawl and have you scared to walk around your own house in the dark, there is an expectation going in that you are welcoming a scary moment or two from those video games. If you decide to pop in any one of the many horror games, you are doing so knowing that the scary moments are what you’re playing for. You’re likely turning the lights out and want to feel the fear that they are advertising as a bullet point on the back of the box. This is why when a video game doesn’t sell itself as scary but has a terrifying moment or level, the effect can be even more powerful as you aren’t prepared for them. So, with it being the season, let’s look through some of the scariest moments outside of the horror genre. These are 10 scary moments from non-horror video games.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO