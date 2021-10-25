CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Video games still can’t quite nail Lovecraftian horror

By Andrew Zucosky
Digital Trends
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHorror comes in all different shades. Whether it is spooky ghosts and zombies or the more mundane fear of opening your mailbox. Like all other forms of mediums, video games have tried to capture the many flavors of horror to varying success. Lovecraftian horror seems to be one type of horror...

www.digitaltrends.com

culturedvultures.com

Silent Hill: The Martyr of Video Game Horror

Amidst the glut of prominent video game horror franchises like Resident Evil and Dead Space, Silent Hill occupies a unique place in players’ minds. While Resident Evil gained notoriety for its bevy of shambling zombies and frequent indulgence in B-movie schlocky excess, Silent Hill has cultivated a representation as a more atmospheric, art-house horror genre.
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

10 Scary Moments from Non-Horror Video Games

While a great horror game can make your skin crawl and have you scared to walk around your own house in the dark, there is an expectation going in that you are welcoming a scary moment or two from those video games. If you decide to pop in any one of the many horror games, you are doing so knowing that the scary moments are what you’re playing for. You’re likely turning the lights out and want to feel the fear that they are advertising as a bullet point on the back of the box. This is why when a video game doesn’t sell itself as scary but has a terrifying moment or level, the effect can be even more powerful as you aren’t prepared for them. So, with it being the season, let’s look through some of the scariest moments outside of the horror genre. These are 10 scary moments from non-horror video games.
VIDEO GAMES
culturedvultures.com

The Video Game Soundtracks of our Lives: Horror Games

It’s that time of year again where we break out our favourite sweaters we like to wear until March while the local village goth has an extra spring in their nu-rock boots. It’s Halloween, the time of year we purposely sacrifice having heart conditions to find a good scare. Whether we’re watching some horror classics, or breaking out the Lovecraft, we live for cheap scares and cheaper Halloween themed cocktails.
VIDEO GAMES
dreadxp.com

5 Obscure Horror Films that Would Make Great Video Games

Have you ever gotten to the end of watching a horror film and thought to yourself, “Hey, that’d make a great videogame!”?. Whilst the history of films-to-games adaptations (and vice versa) has, let’s face it, generally been pretty rough, there are a few gems out there that have shown that making the jump to other forms of media doesn’t have to stink. 2002’s videogame sequel to The Thing was a solid entry into the survival horror genre, for example, whilst 2014’s Alien: Isolation met with critical and commercial success. And hey, it’s even worked the other way around. Whilst the Resident Evil films absolutely stunk (especially so considering what happened to one of the film’s stuntwomen), the first Silent Hill movie was surprisingly faithful to the source material, and 2005’s Doom makes for something of a guilty viewing pleasure.
VIDEO GAMES
mmorpg.com

Top 10 MMO Soundtracks To Listen To When You Can't Be In-Game

Soundtracks can help make or break any game, MMORPGs included. When I think of my favorite moments from any game I’ve ever played, music is a huge part of those memories. From the rousing iconic melody in The Elder Scrolls Online’s main theme to the electronica soundscapes of EVE Online, soundtracks can help set mood and tell a story. Over the history of MMORPGs, many games have sought to create iconic themes and sounds to stand the test of time. Here are 10 of our favorite soundtracks from MMOs past and present.
VIDEO GAMES
psu.com

A Quiet Place Is Being Adapted Into A Single-Player Horror Video Game

Paramount Pictures’ popular film series A Quiet Place is officially getting the video game treatment courtesy of Saber Interactive and iLLOGIKA. A Quiet Place will the form of a narrative-driven single-player game, although it will tell an original story that has not been touched on in the films. The game is being developed by iLLOGIKA, a Montreal-based studio that houses talent from the likes of Rainbow Six and Far Cry.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

I can't stomach time loop games after a year of lockdowns

Wake up. Go to work in the same space. Perform the same job over and over again—maybe, just maybe, getting a little better at it. Repeat. While I'm describing a typical weekday in several months of last year, I could just as easily be talking about Arkane Studios' Deathloop—only with fewer assassinations and otherworldly superpowers. And, admittedly, I didn't really get better at taking out all eight Visionaries in one day, either.
VIDEO GAMES
goombastomp.com

6 Can’t-Miss Sega Genesis Games on Nintendo Switch Online

The Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack is upon us, and with it comes a bucketload of classic games added to the service. Not only is Nintendo’s own N64 library getting added to the lineup, but a selection of games for the Sega Genesis are also making their way to the online platform. These aren’t just some random picks, either – they represent some of the finest experiences that Nintendo’s former arch-rival had to offer.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

The Nintendo Switch OLED is perfect for these 10 games

So you’ve unboxed your fancy new Nintendo Switch OLED and you’re looking to see your investment pay off. What games are really going to show off the new model’s enhancements? The question is surprisingly tricky!. The thing about an OLED screen is that while it will perform better than an...
VIDEO GAMES
Parade

Can't Find PlayStation 5 or XBox Consoles? Inside the Video Game, Gaming System, and Console Shortages In 2021

If you thought the 2020 toilet paper shortages were bad, 2021 is poised to top it. From turkey shortages for Thanksgiving to food shortages on virtually every shelf everywhere to toy shortages, supply chains are pretty much a disaster across the board. If you’re looking for a fun distraction, that may not work well either: gaming systems like the PS5 and Xbox Series X are in short supply and console shortages are a real problem. Get to the bottom of the issue and find out how to snag gaming systems this year—as well as alternatives until the shortages are resolved.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

Why Doki Doki Literature Club! is a truly subversive horror game

Doki Doki Literature Club! is a psychological horror game dressed as a cutesy anime dating sim — and it’s also one of the internet’s worst-kept secrets. In fact, some marketing materials say it right in the description. What’s less apparent is how it separates itself from other horror games with the way it disrupts your sense of normalcy and breaks your favorite characters like dolls in the process.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

Far Cry 6: How to play co-op multiplayer

No one expects you to overthrow the Yaran dictator and liberate the nation all on your own. Sure, there are other guerilla fighters on the island and even some awesome animal Amigos who can join you in your fight, but there’s no substituting another real person by your side. Past Far Cry games have had various forms of multiplayer, including traditional PvP modes, isolated competitive co-op missions, and full-blown co-op play. This latest installment brings things back to basics with a simple, yet fully robust, co-op multiplayer function.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

Skyrim Anniversary Edition includes Morrowind- and Oblivion-inspired content

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition will give players access to new content inspired by previous entries in the franchise when it arrives on November 11. In a new video released on its YouTube channel, developer Bethesda Softworks announced that the game will arrive with all pieces of Creation Club content, including some content that bring the worlds of The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind and The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion closer to Skyrim.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

From Splatterhouse to Resident Evil, horror games found the fun in fear

Horror is one of the most popular gaming genres out there today. Scary games are an especially big hit with the streaming generation, who love to watch their favorite content creators freak out. However, we wouldn’t have those countless jump scare reaction videos featuring the Resident Evil 2 remake’s Mr. X without years of fear-filled trial and error. Throughout the past few decades, there have been many trendsetters that built upon innovators of the past. That trend continues even now with games like Resident Evil 7, with its clear P.T. inspiration.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

The best Mario Party mini-games of all time

Clearly inspired by traditional board games, the Mario Party series has always melded what people love about those classic physical games with the advantages that could only be done in video games. The basic rules are always simple to grasp: Roll a die to move around the board, get enough currency (coins in nearly all the games) to purchase a star, and whoever has the most stars at the end wins. There’s plenty of twists and tweaks to keep things interesting there, but the very heart of the game is absolutely the mini-games. After every player moves, there is a mini-game break where the winner, or sometimes multiple winners, can earn extra coins.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

The next Call of Duty game might feature a morality system

The next Call of Duty game will be a sequel to the 2019 reboot Modern Warfare and will include brand-new single-player campaign mechanics and a slew of fresh content for Warzone, the Call of Duty battle royale mode, according to two separate reports from Video Games Chronicle. Regarding Call of...
VIDEO GAMES

