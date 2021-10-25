Lincoln Weather Forecast

LINCOLN, DE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, October 25 Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight High 79 °F, low 59 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Tuesday, October 26 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while rain showers likely overnight High 66 °F, low 52 °F Windy: 35 mph



Wednesday, October 27 Chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 65 °F, low 49 °F Light wind



Thursday, October 28 Mostly sunny during the day; while rain showers likely overnight High 64 °F, low 54 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.