Daily Weather Forecast For Hopkins

 7 days ago

HOPKINS, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RxsAi_0cbpNUl200

  • Monday, October 25

    Sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

