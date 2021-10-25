Daily Weather Forecast For Hopkins
HOPKINS, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, October 25
Sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 85 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, October 26
Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight
- High 80 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, October 27
Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 76 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, October 28
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 82 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
