Daily Weather Forecast For Hopkins

HOPKINS, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, October 25 Sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 85 °F, low 60 °F Light wind



Tuesday, October 26 Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight High 80 °F, low 55 °F Light wind



Wednesday, October 27 Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 76 °F, low 56 °F Light wind



Thursday, October 28 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 82 °F, low 61 °F Breezy: 3 to 7 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.