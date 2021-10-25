Trenton Weather Forecast

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TRENTON, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eMxPt_0cbpNTsJ00

  • Monday, October 25

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 48 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 63 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Mostly sunny during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 61 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

