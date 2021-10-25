CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farmerville, LA

4-Day Weather Forecast For Farmerville

 7 days ago

FARMERVILLE, LA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ljsyb_0cbpNSza00

  • Monday, October 25

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 76 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

