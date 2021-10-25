4-Day Weather Forecast For Farmerville
FARMERVILLE, LA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, October 25
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 83 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Tuesday, October 26
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 78 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Wednesday, October 27
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 76 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, October 28
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 66 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
