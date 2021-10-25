CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
4-Day Weather Forecast For Prosperity

PROSPERITY, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y8mqP_0cbpNOhu00

  • Monday, October 25

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 9 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 43 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 9 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 66 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

