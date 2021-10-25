CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calera, AL

4-Day Weather Forecast For Calera

Calera (AL) Weather Channel
Calera (AL) Weather Channel
 7 days ago

CALERA, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Krr4F_0cbpNL3j00

  • Monday, October 25

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Mostly sunny during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while rain showers likely overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Calera (AL) Weather Channel

Friday sun alert in Calera — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(CALERA, AL) The forecast is calling for sun today in Calera. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
CALERA, AL
Calera (AL) Weather Channel

Calera (AL) Weather Channel

Calera, AL
164
Followers
619
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy