Ahoskie, NC

Daily Weather Forecast For Ahoskie

Ahoskie (NC) Weather Channel
 7 days ago

AHOSKIE, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MgG8a_0cbpNJIH00

  • Monday, October 25

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 49 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Partly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

