Weather Forecast For Edenton
EDENTON, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, October 25
Chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 77 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 9 mph
Tuesday, October 26
Chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 71 °F, low 53 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Wednesday, October 27
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 70 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, October 28
Partly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight
- High 70 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0