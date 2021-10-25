Yadkinville Daily Weather Forecast
YADKINVILLE, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, October 25
Patchy fog then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 78 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 10 mph
Tuesday, October 26
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 65 °F, low 43 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Wednesday, October 27
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 69 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, October 28
Rain
- High 60 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
