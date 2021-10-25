Milford Daily Weather Forecast

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
 7 days ago

MILFORD, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MgG8a_0cbpN8fX00

  • Monday, October 25

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then cloudy overnight

    • High 64 °F, low 45 °F
    • 8 to 13 mph wind

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 58 °F, low 38 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 7 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 61 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Rain Showers

    • High 61 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

