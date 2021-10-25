Greenville Daily Weather Forecast
GREENVILLE, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, October 25
Rain then rain showers during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 49 °F, low 36 °F
- Windy: 29 mph
Tuesday, October 26
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 53 °F, low 32 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 8 mph
Wednesday, October 27
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 55 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, October 28
Chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight
- High 59 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
