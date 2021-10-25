Greenville Daily Weather Forecast

GREENVILLE, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, October 25 Rain then rain showers during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 49 °F, low 36 °F Windy: 29 mph



Tuesday, October 26 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 53 °F, low 32 °F Breezy: 1 to 8 mph



Wednesday, October 27 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 55 °F, low 44 °F Light wind



Thursday, October 28 Chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight High 59 °F, low 47 °F Light wind



