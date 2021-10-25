Pleasant Prairie Daily Weather Forecast

PLEASANT PRAIRIE, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, October 25 Rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 51 °F, low 42 °F Windy: 30 mph



Tuesday, October 26 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 54 °F, low 42 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Wednesday, October 27 Mostly cloudy during the day; while cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight High 57 °F, low 48 °F Breezy: 10 mph



Thursday, October 28 Rain Showers High 57 °F, low 48 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.