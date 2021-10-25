Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

(WILLIAMSTON, NC) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Williamston Monday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Williamston:

Monday, October 25 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 74 °F, low 58 °F Breezy: 3 to 7 mph



Tuesday, October 26 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 68 °F, low 49 °F 7 to 12 mph wind



Wednesday, October 27 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 69 °F, low 49 °F Light wind



Thursday, October 28 Partly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight High 70 °F, low 55 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.