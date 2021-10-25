CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fishkill, NY

Rainy forecast for Fishkill? Jump on it!

Fishkill (NY) Weather Channel
Fishkill (NY) Weather Channel
 7 days ago

(FISHKILL, NY) Monday is set to be rainy in Fishkill, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Fishkill:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1krq2F_0cbpMy4v00

  • Monday, October 25

    Chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy during the day; while rain overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Rain

    • High 56 °F, low 49 °F
    • Windy: 29 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 58 °F, low 42 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 59 °F, low 43 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

