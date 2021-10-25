CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maiden, NC

Daily Weather Forecast For Maiden

 7 days ago

MAIDEN, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aEJq1_0cbpMxCC00

  • Monday, October 25

    Mostly sunny then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 9 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 40 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Rain Showers

    • High 63 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

