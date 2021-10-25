CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Claymont, DE

Monday set for rain in Claymont — 3 ways to make the most of it

Claymont (DE) Weather Channel
Claymont (DE) Weather Channel
 7 days ago

(CLAYMONT, DE) Monday is set to be rainy in Claymont, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Claymont:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eMxPt_0cbpMrtq00

  • Monday, October 25

    Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while rain showers likely overnight

    • High 63 °F, low 54 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 65 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 62 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Claymont (DE) Weather Channel

4-Day Weather Forecast For Claymont

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Claymont: Sunday, October 24: Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight; Monday, October 25: Patchy fog then chance of rain showers during the day; while patchy fog overnight; Tuesday, October 26: Rain showers during the day; while rain
CLAYMONT, DE
Claymont (DE) Weather Channel

Claymont (DE) Weather Channel

Claymont, DE
94
Followers
620
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy