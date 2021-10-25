Monday set for rain in Claymont — 3 ways to make the most of it

(CLAYMONT, DE) Monday is set to be rainy in Claymont, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Claymont:

Monday, October 25 Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight High 78 °F, low 59 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Tuesday, October 26 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while rain showers likely overnight High 63 °F, low 54 °F Windy: 25 mph



Wednesday, October 27 Chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 65 °F, low 50 °F Light wind



Thursday, October 28 Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 62 °F, low 53 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.