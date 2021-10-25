Daily Weather Forecast For Ridgeway
RIDGEWAY, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, October 25
Mostly sunny then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 77 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 9 mph
Tuesday, October 26
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 63 °F, low 44 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Wednesday, October 27
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 68 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, October 28
Rain likely during the day; while rain overnight
- High 60 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
