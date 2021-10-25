Hazlehurst Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
HAZLEHURST, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, October 25
Chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Tuesday, October 26
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 75 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 8 mph
Wednesday, October 27
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight
- High 74 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, October 28
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 75 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
