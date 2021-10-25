CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Claremont, NC

Claremont Weather Forecast

 7 days ago

CLAREMONT, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hxS96_0cbpMgR500

  • Monday, October 25

    Mostly sunny then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 40 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Rain Showers

    • High 63 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

CLAREMONT, NC
