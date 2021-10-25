Claremont Weather Forecast
CLAREMONT, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, October 25
Mostly sunny then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then partly cloudy overnight
- High 77 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Tuesday, October 26
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 66 °F, low 40 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Wednesday, October 27
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight
- High 70 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, October 28
Rain Showers
- High 63 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0