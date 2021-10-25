4-Day Weather Forecast For Water Valley

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
 7 days ago

WATER VALLEY, MS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NK8pD_0cbpMIRl00

  • Monday, October 25

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, October 28

    Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 64 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

