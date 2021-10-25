CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hubert, NC

Monday rain in Hubert: Ideas to make the most of it

 7 days ago

(HUBERT, NC) Monday is set to be rainy in Hubert, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Hubert:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YeWiV_0cbpLzzr00

  • Monday, October 25

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 49 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Partly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

