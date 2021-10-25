Monday rain in Hubert: Ideas to make the most of it

(HUBERT, NC) Monday is set to be rainy in Hubert, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Hubert:

Monday, October 25 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 74 °F, low 61 °F Breezy: 3 to 8 mph



Tuesday, October 26 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 74 °F, low 49 °F Windy: 18 mph



Wednesday, October 27 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 70 °F, low 51 °F Light wind



Thursday, October 28 Partly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight High 73 °F, low 57 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.