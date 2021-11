Well, you decided to give Crossfit a try, did you? You saw all the pictures of those great transformations people experienced and want that for yourself. You’ve had enough of that wibbly, wobbly stuff around your stomach and you are going to do something about it once and for all. But as our most beloved Sport is going to change your body for sure, it is also going to have a big impact on your mentality as well. Here are five ways in which Crossfit will change not only your body, but also your mentality.

WORKOUTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO