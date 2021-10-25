CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duncan, SC

Duncan Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

DUNCAN, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16rAhG_0cbpLlsv00

  • Monday, October 25

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 42 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 61 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

