4-Day Weather Forecast For Valley Springs
VALLEY SPRINGS, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, October 25
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 58 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Tuesday, October 26
Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 61 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Wednesday, October 27
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 68 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, October 28
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 69 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0