The Tuscaloosa City Schools Board of Education voted 5-2 to adopt an extension on the current mask requirement in all facilities until November 19. At the previous board meeting, TCS Superintendent Mike Daria said he believed it was the appropriate time to consider transitioning to a "masks optional" policy. While some board members were in agreement, several expressed a desire to extend the mandate again. That same sentiment was expressed by several principals within the system.

