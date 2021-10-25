Groveland Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
GROVELAND, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, October 25
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 86 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Tuesday, October 26
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Wednesday, October 27
Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 87 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Thursday, October 28
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 83 °F, low 65 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
