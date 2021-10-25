CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Groveland, FL

Groveland Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Groveland (FL) Weather Channel
Groveland (FL) Weather Channel
 7 days ago

GROVELAND, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V2kMO_0cbpLJMh00

  • Monday, October 25

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, October 28

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 83 °F, low 65 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

