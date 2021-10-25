4-Day Weather Forecast For Keaau

KEAAU, HI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, October 25 Scattered Rain Showers High 78 °F, low 65 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Tuesday, October 26 Scattered Rain Showers High 78 °F, low 65 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Wednesday, October 27 Scattered Rain Showers High 79 °F, low 65 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Thursday, October 28 Scattered Rain Showers High 78 °F, low 66 °F Breezy: 2 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.