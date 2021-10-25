4-Day Weather Forecast For Keaau
KEAAU, HI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, October 25
Scattered Rain Showers
- High 78 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Tuesday, October 26
Scattered Rain Showers
- High 78 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Wednesday, October 27
Scattered Rain Showers
- High 79 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Thursday, October 28
Scattered Rain Showers
- High 78 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
