Keaau, HI

4-Day Weather Forecast For Keaau

 7 days ago

KEAAU, HI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AjyuM_0cbpLD4L00

  • Monday, October 25

    Scattered Rain Showers

    • High 78 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Scattered Rain Showers

    • High 78 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Scattered Rain Showers

    • High 79 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Thursday, October 28

    Scattered Rain Showers

    • High 78 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

City
