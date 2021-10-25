CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Azle, TX

4-Day Weather Forecast For Azle

Azle (TX) Weather Channel
 7 days ago

AZLE, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10kyel_0cbpLBIt00

  • Monday, October 25

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Partly sunny during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 64 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 55 °F
    • Windy: 35 mph

  • Thursday, October 28

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 51 °F
    • Windy: 40 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

