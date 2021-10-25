CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pataskala, OH

Weather Forecast For Pataskala

Pataskala (OH) Weather Channel
Pataskala (OH) Weather Channel
 7 days ago

PATASKALA, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NbZEo_0cbpKqnr00

  • Monday, October 25

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 62 °F, low 46 °F
    • 8 to 16 mph wind

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Mostly cloudy during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 54 °F, low 41 °F
    • 3 to 13 mph wind

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 60 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Rain showers likely during the day; while rain showers overnight

    • High 64 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

