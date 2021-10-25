Daily Weather Forecast For Quinlan

QUINLAN, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, October 25 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 87 °F, low 63 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Tuesday, October 26 Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 88 °F, low 64 °F Windy: 25 mph



Wednesday, October 27 Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 76 °F, low 53 °F Windy: 30 mph



Thursday, October 28 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 72 °F, low 50 °F Windy: 40 mph



