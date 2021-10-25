CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nokomis, FL

Weather Forecast For Nokomis

 7 days ago

NOKOMIS, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w1I3f_0cbpKRvo00

  • Monday, October 25

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 78 °F
    • 12 mph wind

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 70 °F
    • 6 to 13 mph wind

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 76 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, October 28

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 73 °F
    • Windy: 28 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

