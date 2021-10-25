Weather Forecast For Nokomis
NOKOMIS, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, October 25
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 83 °F, low 78 °F
- 12 mph wind
Tuesday, October 26
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 83 °F, low 70 °F
- 6 to 13 mph wind
Wednesday, October 27
Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 81 °F, low 76 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 10 mph
Thursday, October 28
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 82 °F, low 73 °F
- Windy: 28 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0