Clifton Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
CLIFTON, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, October 25
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 73 °F, low 48 °F
- Windy: 40 mph
Tuesday, October 26
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 54 °F, low 33 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Wednesday, October 27
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 53 °F, low 35 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, October 28
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 58 °F, low 37 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0