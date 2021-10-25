CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clifton, CO

Clifton Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Clifton (CO) Weather Channel
Clifton (CO) Weather Channel
 7 days ago

CLIFTON, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sloYr_0cbpKNe800

  • Monday, October 25

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 48 °F
    • Windy: 40 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 54 °F, low 33 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 53 °F, low 35 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 58 °F, low 37 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

